Video: Immanuel Quickley shares cool moment with Lou Williams

Immanuel Quickley shared a cool moment with Lou Williams during Sunday’s game between their teams.

A video showed Quickley saying something to Williams and the two shaking hands. Quickley, who is a rookie, could be seen telling Williams “you’re one of my favorite players.”

Williams said he appreciated that and shook hands with Quickley.

Love the respect between Lou Will and Quickley pic.twitter.com/a1cmzD8pEI — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 31, 2021

Quickley was the No. 25 overall pick in last year’s draft. He has shown promise off the bench for the New York Knicks. He scored 25 points on Sunday for the second game in a row, even though his Knicks lost 129-115 to Williams’ Los Angeles Clippers.