Was Giannis Antetokounmpo on FaceTime with brother Thanasis after title?

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was unable to be with the Milwaukee Bucks when they defeated the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, but his brother Giannis made sure Thanasis felt like he was part of the celebration.

After the Bucks defeated the Suns to capture their first NBA title in 50 years, Giannis was seen using FaceTime on his phone almost immediately. There was speculation that he was talking to Thanasis and telling him to come join the team.

Giannis is on FaceTime. I hope it's with Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/cj74grPCxF — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) July 21, 2021

Thanasis, who is a reserve player for the Bucks, was unavailable for Game 6 due to COVID-19 protocols. Giannis later went on Instagram live with his brother while Bucks players were celebrating in the locker room.

Giannis and Thanasis pic.twitter.com/mhkfzv01pA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 21, 2021

Another video clip showed Giannis telling Thanasis that he is coming to the hotel to celebrate with him and doesn’t care about health and safety protocols.

It’s a shame that Thanasis had to miss the fun. Although he only played two minutes total in the NBA Finals, every member of the team should get to enjoy the championship and all that comes with it. The fact that Thanasis’ couldn’t celebrate in-person with his brother was that much more heartbreaking.