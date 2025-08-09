Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies from brain injury days after title fight

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Some boxing gloves
Several boxing gloves on the wall. Photo Credit: John Heider/hometownlife.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC.

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari died from a brain injury on Friday, six days after his junior lightweight title fight in Tokyo.

Multiple reports confirmed that Kotari succumbed to head injuries he sustained during an August 2 fight against Yamato Hata. He was 28.

Kotari (8-2-2, 5 KOs) challenged Hata (17-2-1, 16 KOs) for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) belt in a 12-round fight held at Korakuen Hall. Kotari lost consciousness after the bout, which ended in a draw.

The Nagoya native was able to walk out of the ring on his own, but appeared visibly shaken by the head injury. The Nagoya native paid respect to the audience as he made his way to the tunnel, which drew loud applause from the fans in attendance.

Kotari was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a “type of bleeding near your brain” that occurs following a head injury.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!