Boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies from brain injury days after title fight

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari died from a brain injury on Friday, six days after his junior lightweight title fight in Tokyo.

Multiple reports confirmed that Kotari succumbed to head injuries he sustained during an August 2 fight against Yamato Hata. He was 28.

Kotari (8-2-2, 5 KOs) challenged Hata (17-2-1, 16 KOs) for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) belt in a 12-round fight held at Korakuen Hall. Kotari lost consciousness after the bout, which ended in a draw.

The Nagoya native was able to walk out of the ring on his own, but appeared visibly shaken by the head injury. The Nagoya native paid respect to the audience as he made his way to the tunnel, which drew loud applause from the fans in attendance.

RIP to this modern day gladiator Shigetoshi Kotari. Applauded by the fans in his final contious moments. Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/Mg8TapA95y — Max Calendrillo (@MaxCalendrillo) August 8, 2025

Kotari was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency brain surgery for a subdural hematoma, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a “type of bleeding near your brain” that occurs following a head injury.