Video: Boxer delivers incredible knockout to win title belt

Boxer Joe Cordina delivered a serious knockout punch during his match against Kenichi Ogawa at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The two featherweights were fighting with Cordina’s WBA super featherweight title and Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title on the line. Cordina pulled off a stunning second-round knockout with a huge right cross that dropped Ogawa instantly.

Ogawa tried his best to get up, but he was completely dazed and fell back to the canvas.

The fight was called with a second-round KO for Cordina, who is 15-0 and has won nine of his fights by knockout.

“We’ve been working on it all camp,” Cordina said of his knockout punch. “It’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours and hours of work into a combination or a punch … and it comes off … and lights out and it’s over.”

🗣 'It's an amazing feeling.' Joe Cordina discusses the punch that made him a world champion 👑 pic.twitter.com/cPMEH26ywZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 4, 2022

It doesn’t get much sweeter than that for a boxer.