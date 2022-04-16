Video: Baylor baseball player hits a must-see mammoth home run

Baylor outfielder Jared McKenzie hit one of the longest home runs you’ll ever see during Friday’s 19-2 win over Kansas in Waco, Texas.

With one runner on and one out in the bottom of the first inning, McKenzie blasted a 489-foot towering shot to left field to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.

Here it is, the moment you've all been waiting for. This ball was ________. Best adjective wins.#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | @Jared_McKenzie2 pic.twitter.com/yXnbmBh7KM — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 15, 2022

According to Baylor’s home run tracker, McKenzie’s home run had an exit velocity of 107 mph off of the bat.

Here’s another angle.

And the bat flip to put the 🍒 on top 🤌#SicEm 🐻⚾️ | @Jared_McKenzie2 pic.twitter.com/Dldqqa30A5 — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) April 15, 2022

The sophomore finished the day 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and now has five home runs in 34 games this season.

McKenzie clobbered 10 home runs in 51 games last season, and could eclipse that total if he keeps swinging the bat like this.