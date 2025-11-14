BYU basketball player Kennard Davis gets arrested

BYU basketball player Kennard Davis Jr. was arrested after he was involved in a car accident on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Provo Police Department in Utah, officers responded to a crash involving Davis at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning. Davis, who is 20, was the driver of one of the vehicles.

While investigating the accident, officers found reason to suspect that Davis was under the influence.

“During the accident investigation, officers found cause to place the driver — Kennard Davis, age 20 — under arrest for suspected DUI,” the Provo Police Department said in a statement, via KSL 5 TV. “Davis was transported to the Provo Police Station for further investigation and was subsequently cited with DUI charges. He was released for medical treatment for minor injuries, and his vehicle was impounded.”

Davis was processed in jail and then released to be treated for minor injuries he suffered during the crash.

Davis has averaged 9.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two games for BYU this season, which is his first with the program. The 6-foot-6 junior transferred from Southern Illinois, where he averaged 16.3 points per game last year.

Davis did not play in Tuesday night’s game against Delaware State because of Achilles soreness.

BYU is 3-0 heading into a game on Saturday against No. 3 UConn.