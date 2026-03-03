Coach K had an honest take on Duke star freshman Cameron Boozer

Duke Blue Devils star freshman Cameron Boozer has everyone’s attention, including none other than the legendary Mike Krzyzewski.

Coach K knows a talent when he sees one, having handled countless top-tier college basketball players during his incredible reign as the Duke basketball program’s head coach. When it comes to Boozer, Krzyzewski has no doubt that the Blue Devils forward is a cut above the other freshmen in college hoops.

“He’s the best [freshman this year], I think,” Krzyzewski said during an appearance onThe Field of 68: After Dark podcast. “To me, it’s not close. This kid is so dependable, so poised and puts up amazing numbers and accuracy in passing, in rebounding. He sets a physical tone for our team that another team has to match.

The 79-year-old Krzyzewski added that Boozer is having “as good a year as any freshman that has ever played here [at Duke].”

The No. 1 Blue Devils have been nearly unbeatable this season, with Boozer a big reason why. He is a walking double-double machine, averaging 22.6 pointsa nd 10.0 rebounds per game. Boozer does more, as he also leads his team with 4.0 assists, while recording 1.6 steals per contest.

Boozer is not without competition for the “best freshman” title, with AJ Dybantsa of the BYU Cougars, Darryn Peterson of the Kansas Jayhawks and Darius Acuff Jr. of the Arkansas Razorbacks also having terrific seasons, but there is no denying who among them all is leading the best team in the nation.