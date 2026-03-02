Gilbert Arenas is not happy with USC basketball

Gilbert Arenas is not happy with USC’s basketball program, which could call his son’s future into question.

Arenas was sharply critical of the Trojans over the departure of guard Chad Baker-Mazara over the weekend. In a social media post, he suggested the Trojans should ask Baker-Mazara to come back, and referenced recent rumors of discord between Baker-Mazara and the program as something that people needed to “get over.”

“Right before the tournament, this is what we doing? Our best player? Mr. I Get Buckets? He brings it every night. Guaranteed 18, 20 every night,” Arenas said. “I don’t know who he cussed out, but get over it. He’s right. When you’re the best player on the team, you’re right. If he says them n—as suck, he’s right. We’re watching the game. Give him the ball and get the f— out the way.”

Naw man we not Accepting this @USC_Hoops Call CHAD and say yall Sorry there was a mixup ! We trying to make the tournament "Put Our feelings in our pockets " USC-Tourney Run 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2ELgF0XnAO — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) March 2, 2026

Arenas’ son Alijah is a top recruit and an important part of USC’s team. Since making a belated season debut following an injury, Alijah Arenas is averaging 13.9 points per game, and may even see his role expand with Baker-Mazara dismissed from the team.

Still, it’s fair to question Arenas’ future with the program if his father is this unhappy with the Trojans. Alijah could look to transfer or even try to turn pro, though he himself has not weighed in on any of this yet.

Baker-Mazara had been averaging 18.5 points per game before leaving the program and was the Trojans’ leading scorer.