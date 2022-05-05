Report: Emoni Bates leaning toward transfer to 1 ACC school

Emoni Bates is set to leave Memphis, but a new report indicates that he might not be going far.

Louisville is emerging as Bates’ preferred destination, according to Travis Branhan of 247 Sports. Branham cited Louisville coach Kenny Payne as a key factor in Bates’ decision.

“The one school in particular that I’m hearing right now is Louisville and coach Kenny Payne. It sounds like they’ve really made an impression on his family,” Branham said, via Riley Gates of 247 Sports. “… All the information right now is pointing in Louisville’s direction.”

Bates is reportedly down to a list of six schools, which also includes Michigan and Arkansas. He is regarded as the top player available in the transfer portal and was formerly the top player in the 2022 recruiting class.

Bates spent last season at Memphis, but announced last month that he would be leaving the school. He averaged 9.7 points and 1.3 assists in 18 games during an injury-riddled freshman season.