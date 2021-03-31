Franz Wagner had a rough ending in Michigan’s loss to UCLA

Michigan guard Franz Wagner had a really rough ending to the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament run on Tuesday night.

Michigan lost 51-49 to UCLA in the East Region finals, getting sent home by the 11 seed in the region. Wagner entered the game as Michigan’s third-leading scorer at 12.8 points per game. He is their second-leading scorer with Isaiah Livers out.

Wagner had a chance to give Michigan the lead down 50-49 with 12 seconds left. His 3-point attempt nearly was an airball.

Franz Wagner did hit the net, barely pic.twitter.com/DN9zzfvX0h — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) March 31, 2021

Michigan’s Eli Brooks got the offensive rebound after Wagner’s miss, but he missed his layup.

UCLA added a free throw to make it 51-49, but Michigan was able to get the ball with six seconds left and a chance to take the lead or tie the game. First Mike Smith missed a 3-pointer, and then Wagner missed the final shot of the game.

Franz Wagner misses. UCLA from the First Four to the #FinalFour. Michigan goes home. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/JoHoWkGGS3 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) March 31, 2021

That was an unfortunate way for the Wolverines to go down. They began the season 18-1 but finished 5-4 to end up 23-5.