Jill Biden has radical suggestion for Iowa and LSU

The First Lady offered a radical suggestion after watching the women’s college basketball national championship game on Sunday.

Jill Biden was speaking from the Colorado state capital in Denver on Monday and praised both LSU and Iowa. She was so impressed after watching both teams compete in-person in Dallas that she suggested that Iowa be invited to the White House in addition to the champion LSU Tigers.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

It’s unclear whether this would be as a joint visit or whether these would be separate events, but the whole idea is a joke.

There have been complaints for decades about the growing “participation trophy” culture in the country. What could be a bigger example of that problem than inviting the runner-up to the White House when visits have always been reserved for champions?

If you want to recognize Caitlin Clark for her contributions to women’s athletics or something of that nature, sure, do so at some point in the future. But this sort of mentality is the problem many people protest.

White House visits, championship trophies, and championship rings are the reward for being the champion. Iowa had a great season and excellent tournament, but they didn’t win. They lost by 17 in the championship game. They didn’t earn the invitation to the White House. If Biden wants them to have a visit, she should encourage them to work harder to come back better next season so they can earn the invitation.

The greatest levels of recognition for athletic achievement — such as visiting the White House for being a champion — needs to be earned, not given. That’s what sports are all about. It’s a shame that Biden wants to rob Iowa of the satisfaction of actually earning the trip rather than being given it.