David Montgomery appears to throw shade at Lions over social media

The Detroit Lions are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, and now they may have a problem on their hands with David Montgomery as well.

Montgomery, the veteran running back for the Lions, caused a stir on Tuesday due to his social media activity. In a post to his Instagram Story, Montgomery shared a picture from his locker featuring his jersey facing backwards (so that it read “Montgomery” rather than “Lions”).

Lions RB David Montgomery posted this picture on his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/dCDw4Kscy7 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 23, 2025

Even more glaring was the comment that Montgomery proceeded to “like” on the platform. Montgomery “liked” a comment from a fan underneath one of his Instagram posts that called on him to request a trade from Detroit.

“I love you bro, but you should request a trade,” the fan’s comment to Montgomery read. “The way they’re treating you and glazing [Jahmyr] Gibbs is atrocious. Look what happens when we don’t use you. We lose.”

Here is a screenshot of Montgomery’s “like,” which he has since removed.

David Montgomery liked this Instagram reply… pic.twitter.com/k66DFcbTJp — (@the_det_times) December 23, 2025

The 28-year-old Montgomery was heavily featured by the Lions alongside Gibbs last season. He rushed 185 times for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns over 14 games as Detroit went 15-2. But this season, Montgomery has taken a backseat to Gibbs in the gameplan, rushing 140 times for 649 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games as the Lions are now just 8-7.

Montgomery is signed with Detroit through the 2027 season, pursuant to an extension that he signed with the team in Oct. 2024. But in the midst of a frustrating 2025 campaign for both player and team, Montgomery might now be eyeing the possibility of a trade (which would be an abrupt 180 given how well-liked Montgomery is in the city).