David Montgomery appears to throw shade at Lions over social media

David Montgomery looks on
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) watches drills during training camp at team headquarters in Allen Park on Friday, July 28, 2023. Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, and now they may have a problem on their hands with David Montgomery as well.

Montgomery, the veteran running back for the Lions, caused a stir on Tuesday due to his social media activity. In a post to his Instagram Story, Montgomery shared a picture from his locker featuring his jersey facing backwards (so that it read “Montgomery” rather than “Lions”).

Even more glaring was the comment that Montgomery proceeded to “like” on the platform. Montgomery “liked” a comment from a fan underneath one of his Instagram posts that called on him to request a trade from Detroit.

“I love you bro, but you should request a trade,” the fan’s comment to Montgomery read. “The way they’re treating you and glazing [Jahmyr] Gibbs is atrocious. Look what happens when we don’t use you. We lose.”

Here is a screenshot of Montgomery’s “like,” which he has since removed.

The 28-year-old Montgomery was heavily featured by the Lions alongside Gibbs last season. He rushed 185 times for 775 yards and 12 touchdowns over 14 games as Detroit went 15-2. But this season, Montgomery has taken a backseat to Gibbs in the gameplan, rushing 140 times for 649 yards and eight touchdowns over 15 games as the Lions are now just 8-7.

Montgomery is signed with Detroit through the 2027 season, pursuant to an extension that he signed with the team in Oct. 2024. But in the midst of a frustrating 2025 campaign for both player and team, Montgomery might now be eyeing the possibility of a trade (which would be an abrupt 180 given how well-liked Montgomery is in the city).

.

