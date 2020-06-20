LJ Figueroa announces transfer to Oregon

The Oregon Ducks are getting a big piece in the transfer market who may be able to help as soon as next year.

Former St. John’s guard LJ Figueroa announced Saturday that he was transferring to Oregon, where he will have one remaining season of eligibility.

This is a very big deal, as Figueroa was arguably the best player in the transfer portal. He had widespread interest from high-profile programs when he announced at the end of May that he intended to leave St. John’s. Figueroa was even considered a potential early entrant into the NBA Draft before he opted against it.

Figueroa averaged 14.5 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. He’ll be a key complementary piece for the Ducks, who should be Pac-12 contenders next season.