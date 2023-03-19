Princeton posts fitting tweet after improbable Sweet Sixteen berth

Princeton is really embracing the Cinderella vibes.

The Tigers’ magical March continued on Saturday with a comfortable 78-63 win over the Missouri Tigers in the Round of 32. Princeton, a No. 15 seed, sank 12 three-pointers on Missouri, a No. 7 seed, and led by as many as 21 points in the second half as they cruised their way to a Sweet Sixteen berth.

The Ivy League team went viral for a fitting tweet after the win. “LIGHT THE BEAM TO THE SWEET 16!” Princeton’s tweet read.

“Light the beam” is the rallying of cry of the Sacramento Kings. Princeton played both of their NCAA Tournament games this week at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, the Kings’ home arena. In the NBA, the Kings are also having a Cinderella run of their own this year, surprising everybody with their 42-27 record (good for second in the Western Conference).

Princeton is now the third straight No. 15 seed to make the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament (after St. Peter’s last year and Oral Roberts in 2021). Additionally, they are just the second Ivy League school to make the Sweet Sixteen since the tournament field expanded in the mid-1980s (following Cornell in 2010). Princeton’s upset in the Round of 64 on Thursday was extra impressive too.