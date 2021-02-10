Video: Chris Beard ejected after hilariously losing mind

Chris Beard was ejected towards the end of Texas Tech’s 82-71 loss to West Virginia on Tuesday night after a hilarious meltdown.

Beard was upset after West Virginia called a timeout after diving for a loose ball. Then with 23.5 seconds left and his team down by six, Beard blew up on the refs. The fiery coach even sat down on the court at one point and gave opposing coach Bob Huggins a fist bump.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard was ejected from the game after arguing with the referees. pic.twitter.com/o776Ypr4ji — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

Beard was probably also bothered by West Virginia taking 39 free throw attempts compared to just 20 for his Red Raiders.

He said after the game that he was standing up for his players.

Chris Beard on his ejection: "There was no message there . . . sometimes from a coaching standpoint, you have to fight for your players." — Ryan Mainville (@RyanMainvilleDT) February 10, 2021

This was a big game for Texas Tech to lose, as the teams are both in the top 15. The Red Raiders are now 14-6, while the Mountaineers are 14-5.