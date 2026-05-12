Lakers make it clear that they are not building around LeBron James

If there was any lingering doubt about whose team the Los Angeles Lakers are going forward, general manager Rob Pelinka made that very clear at his end-of-season news conference on Tuesday.

Pelinka did not hide the fact that the Lakers are committed to building around Luka Doncic as the team’s focal point going forward. Pelinka told reporters that the roster will be “retrofitted around Luka and the thing he needs,” and that Doncic will be consulted on roster moves.

Rob Pelinka said he will be in constant communication with Luka Doncic this offseason as they put the roster together. https://t.co/65Rg6YgLiA — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) May 12, 2026

In other words, LeBron James will not be the Lakers’ focal point going forward. Pelinka made clear, however, that the organization would love to have James back next season, and will give him space to decide on his future.

Rob Pelinka on LeBron James: “We probably haven’t seen a player that has honored the game to the extent that he’s honored the game. He’s given so much to his teammates, to this organization. The thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back. (That starts with)… — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 12, 2026

This should not come as a surprise to James, though the reality here is pretty blunt. How he feels about it is another question entirely. There were reports last offseason that James felt slighted by the Lakers treating Doncic as the focal point of their team instead of him. Now the team is outright saying that is the case.

James left his future open to interpretation after the Lakers’ season-ending loss to Oklahoma City on Monday night. He could retire, but it is also possible that he comes back to play for a different team where he might be more of a focal point. That decision will be one to watch over the next several weeks.