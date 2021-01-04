Adam Gase, Bill O’Brien reportedly candidates for Alabama OC job

Adam Gase and Bill O’Brien will likely generate at least some interest for assistant coaching jobs in the NFL, but there is one vacant position at the collegiate level that both could find intriguing.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is considering hiring Gase or O’Brien to be his next offensive coordinator, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports.

Gase was fired by the New York Jets following their loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. He finished with a record of just 9-23 in two seasons. O’Brien was fired by the Houston Texans after they started the year 0-4. He coached the team for six-plus seasons, finishing with a record of 52-48 in the regular season and 2-4 in the playoffs.

As Feldman notes, Gase was a graduate assistant under Saban at LSU. He first connected with the six-time national champion when Gase was a student at Michigan State and Saban was the head coach there in the 1990s.

There has been some talk of Gase landing another notable NFL job, but either he or O’Brien could do a lot worse than becoming the offensive coordinator at Alabama. The team consistently lands top recruits at all positions, and we saw the way Lane Kiffin and Steve Sarkisian revived their coaching careers by working under Saban.