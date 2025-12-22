Lions lose to Steelers in controversial fashion

The Detroit Lions lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-24 in their Week 16 clash at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Sunday in controversial fashion.

Pittsburgh led 29-17 with 6:41 left after scoring on a 45-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Warren. The Lions responded with a touchdown to make it 29-24 with 4:11 left. Pittsburgh got the ball back and drove to the Detroit 18, but Chris Boswell missed a 37-yard field goal attempt to give Detroit another chance.

The Lions took advantage and moved the ball all the way down to the Steelers’ 1-yard line. Detroit had several cracks at trying to score the winning touchdown, but their efforts were spoiled by two offensive pass interference penalties. The first came with 25 seconds left when Isaac TeSlaa was called for an infraction for the way he blocked a Steelers defender on a rub route.

A terrible penalty assessed on Lions Rookie Isaac Teslaa for being redirected into a defensive player on Amon-Ra St. Brown's go-ahead TD with :22 sec left in the game. #Lions #DetroitLions #lionsvssteelers pic.twitter.com/jv5D4PYXS3 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) December 22, 2025

A few plays later, Detroit ended up with a 4th-and-goal. Jared Goff completed a pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was being stopped short of the goal line and pitched the ball to Goff, who scored. The touchdown was wiped away though because the Lions had been called for offensive pass interference by St. Brown.

Lions almost just had the craziest walk-off touchdown in recent memory



Instead the referees called an offensive pass inference on Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Steelers survive pic.twitter.com/KbHFFsnRlr — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 22, 2025

Lions fans had their hopes up briefly when the officials announced the lateral to Goff had counted and that Detroit had scored a touchdown. But then there was the whole matter about a pass interference.

Even without the pass interference, St. Brown’s forward progress had been stopped, meaning the officials never should have counted it as a touchdown anyway.