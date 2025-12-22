Shedeur Sanders calls reporter out for asking about his worst play vs. Bills

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders felt that one reporter was trying to elicit an incendiary reaction from him after his team’s Week 16 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns gave the Bills a scare Sunday with a late comeback that got Cleveland within three points of the lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Browns got possession back with 7:05 to play, giving the home team a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing minutes. But Sanders took a brutal sack on 4th-and-2 that seriously hurt the Browns’ comeback hopes.

Shedeur Sanders holds the ball for 4.09 seconds and takes a sack on this critical 4th down vs. Bills with 5:15 to go. pic.twitter.com/q0y8Hr5j2x — FIRST ROUND MOCK (@firstroundmock) December 21, 2025

During Sanders’ postgame press conference, a reporter asked if it was the “right decision” to go for it on 4th-and-2. Sanders took offense to the reporter’s line of questioning.

“I know you can’t be asking me that question, man. Come on, man,” said Shedeur.

“See, that’s the thing. … Those types [of questions] separate us. A lot of the players get these types of questions. … When questions are asked to us players, and it’s like you’re pinning stuff against each other, it’s like a thing in the locker room. … It don’t help anything in any situation, no matter how you answer it.”

Cleveland had one final chance to win or tie the game when the team got the ball back ahead of the two-minute warning. But Sanders took another ill-timed sack and then got penalized for intentional grounding, which kept the Browns deep in their own territory. The Bills ran out the clock on the ensuing possession to seal a 23-20 win.

Sanders finished the game 20/29 for 157 yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. Josh Allen was not much better for the Bills, going 12/19 for 130 yards.

Sanders may have learned his lesson after he seemingly threw one of his Browns teammates under the bus last week. It’s also not the first time Shedeur has called out a reporter for “starting trouble” with what he believed to be a leading question.