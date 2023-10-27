Aidan Hutchinson responds to Michigan sign-stealing allegations

Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is not terribly impressed by the sign-stealing allegations made against his alma mater.

Hutchinson spoke Thursday about the allegations that Michigan used an extensive illegal operation to steal opposing signals dating back to 2021, when he was still playing for the Wolverines. The former No. 2 overall pick suggested that people were out to get Michigan due to their recent success, and downplayed the impact of any possible sign-stealing.

“They’re doing all their investigations and they’re coming at Michigan when Michigan’s got a shot to win the national championship this year,” Hutchinson told reporters, via Kory Woods of MLive. “So I don’t know. It is what it is. I guess time will pass and people will forget about it and move on once we’re the (Big Ten) champs again.”

Hutchinson added that he had virtually no relationship with Connor Stalions, the Michigan staffer accused of leading the operation. He also argued that there was little difference between what Michigan was alleged to be doing and what other teams do.

“People are always stealing signs in college football,” Hutchinson said. “People stole our signs. Other Big Ten schools stole our signs. It’s just a thing when you’re in college football, so I mean, not any more than anybody else did as far as I’m concerned.”

Hutchinson may have a point about sign-stealing being common, but plenty within college football would dispute that Michigan was just doing what other schools do. The scope of the allegations certainly suggests as much.

One thing is clear: despite what Hutchinson things, regardless of what is ultimately proven, nobody is going to be forgetting about all of this anytime soon.