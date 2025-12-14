Ann Arbor restaurant had pizza named after Sherrone Moore’s mistress Paige Shiver

An Ann Arbor restaurant is doing its best to have some fun with the scandal that has enveloped the Michigan football program over the past week.

The Brown Jug is now offering dishes named after former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore and his alleged mistress Paige Shiver. Diners can enjoy Sherrone Moore’s Sampler Basket, or Paige Shiver’s Cauliflower Gluten Free pizza.

At The Brown Jug in Ann Arbor, you can order the Sherrone Moore sampler basket and Paige Shiver’s pizza. pic.twitter.com/4pJ3Ah44wq — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) December 13, 2025

The Brown Jug is known for this sort of thing. Earlier this year, they actually got in trouble with Ohio State over the name of one of their drink options.

The restaurant is doing its best to make light of what has been a rough week for the Wolverines. Moore was fired on Wednesday after the school obtained evidence of an inappropriate relationship between him and Shiver, his executive assistant. Later that day, Moore was arrested after allegedly threatening Shiver, who prosecutors say ended the relationship before Moore’s dismissal.

Michigan is hunting for a new head coach, but so far, we have heard more about who they won’t get than who they might land.