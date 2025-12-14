You can cross one coach off Michigan’s list

It looks like we can cross one coach off of Michigan’s list as a replacement for Sherrone Moore.

Moore was fired as the Wolverines’ head football coach on Wednesday for cause due to his relationship with a staff member. There have been questions about whom Michigan will target for their vacancy. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was at the top of the list. Tied for sixth on the list at 9/1 odds was current Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham confirmed Saturday that Arizona State has sent him a contract extension offer that would raise his base pay. The two sides are reportedly close on reaching a deal. Dillingham also said that the Michigan job would be a “great opportunity for somebody” other than him.

Kenny Dillingham was asked about the Michigan head coaching vacancy and the online buzz tying him to the job.



“That’s cool, I guess… great opportunity for somebody.” pic.twitter.com/P5cbx6D5yz — PHNX Sun Devils (@PHNX_SunDevils) December 13, 2025

The Sun Devils went 8-4 this season under Dillingham, a year after going 11-3. Dillingham is from Phoenix, went to Arizona State for college, and coached and played at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale. He has a lot of personal ties to Arizona State that are meaningful to him, and he’s not about to leave it all behind for Michigan.