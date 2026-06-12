Arch Manning favored to win Heisman Trophy

Will 2026 be the year of the Arch? That’s what one online sportsbook believes.

Bovada has released odds for who will win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. They have listed Arch Manning as a co-favorite to win the coveted award, along with Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr . The two have 8/1 odds to win the award, which is the best odds of any player in the country. Here is the full list of odds (only players with odds of 25/1 or better are included).

Arch Manning (TEX): +800

(TEX): +800 CJ Carr (ND): +800

(ND): +800 Darian Mensah (MIA): +1000

(MIA): +1000 Dante Moore (ORE): +1100

(ORE): +1100 Trinidad Chambliss (MISS): +1200

(MISS): +1200 Jeremiah Smith (OSU): +1300

(OSU): +1300 Josh Hoover (TCU): +1400

(TCU): +1400 Julian Sayin (OSU): +1400

(OSU): +1400 Gunner Stockton (UGA): +1800

(UGA): +1800 Brendan Sorsby (TT): +2000

(TT): +2000 Sam Leavitt (LSU): +2000

(LSU): +2000 Jayden Maiava (USC): +2500

(USC): +2500 Marcel Reed (TAM): +2500

With the exception of Jeremiah Smith , the entire list contains quarterbacks. This doesn’t mean some unforeseen player can’t emerge to win the award, but these are the 13 players who currently have the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Manning passed for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and 7 interceptions for the Texas Longhorns last season. He also rushed for 399 yards and 10 touchdowns. His potential as a dual-threat quarterback should allow him to rack up the stats needed to contend for the award.

What’s interesting is seeing Brendan Sorsby ’s name on the list. Sorsby just gained eligibility for the upcoming season thanks to an injunction from a Texas district court judge. The NCAA had previously ruled Sorsby ineligible for the season due to a violation of sports gambling rules. There are still questions about whether he will even be allowed to play for Texas Tech in the upcoming season.