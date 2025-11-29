Arch Manning had heartwarming moment with Steve Sarkisian after rivalry win

Arch Manning had a heartwarming moment with Steve Sarkisian after the Texas Longhorns’ big win over rival Texas A&M at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Friday.

The Longhorns beat their rival Aggies 27-17 at home to spoil Texas A&M’s undefeated season. Manning passed for 179 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a 35-yard touchdown to help seal the win. The sophomore quarterback was pumped up after the win and wanted to share the moment with his coach.

Arch was shown on TV giving a big hug to his head coach and ensuring Sark kept the “game ball.”

#Texas takes down the Aggies.



Arch Manning insists on Steve Sarkisian getting the game ball. pic.twitter.com/UYBFfal7y3 — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) November 29, 2025

Sarkisian was probably too locked in to fully realize in the moment what Arch was doing. It didn’t look like it had clicked for him.

Sark had other things on his mind anyway, such as stumping for his Texas squad to make the College Football Playoff. Texas is 9-3 and has a good argument based on their wins over Oklahoma, Vandy and Texas A&M. Their defeats to Georgia and Ohio State are understandable, but they lose the argument because of their loss to Florida. You don’t lose that game and you’re in.

Texas is hoping to secure an at-large berth into the CFP, but their chances of doing so seem low.