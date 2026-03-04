Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Sports world pays tribute to Lou Holtz after his death

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Lou Holtz giving a speech
Jan 10, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Two time Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year recipient Lou Holtz speaks during Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year press conference at Renaissance Hotel Dallas. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Tributes poured in for legendary college football coach Lou Holtz on Wednesday following his death.

Holtz died at 89 on Wednesday, his family announced. Notre Dame, where he famously coached for a decade, produced a tribute video for him. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman also issued a statement, saying he and Holtz “shared a very special relationship.”

While Holtz will always be best known for his coaching career, a number of people also remembered him for his time as a college football analyst on ESPN from 2005 to 2015.

The array of tributes made it clear that Holtz impacted multiple generations of college football fans. Older ones remembered him for his coaching prowess, while younger ones focused on his memorable television career.

Holtz went 249-132-7 in his college coaching career and won a national title at Notre Dame in 1988. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App