Auburn loses Iron Bowl on costly fumble by Cam Coleman

Auburn lost the Iron Bowl to rival Alabama 27-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday night, and a fumble by Cam Coleman cost them at the end.

The Tigers went into halftime down 17-6 but rallied in the second half to tie the game at 20. Bama had scored with 3:50 left to make it 27-20, but Auburn didn’t count themselves out. The Tigers began what would be a 12-play drive and had a 1st-and-10 at the Alabama 27. Cam Coleman caught a quick pass and ran for a gain of seven, but he had the ball knocked out for a fumble that was recovered by Alabama.

Auburn had some momentum, and they were driving to potentially tie the game until that lost fumble by Coleman.

Though they recovered the fumble, Alabama didn’t run out the clock. They ended up punting with 18 seconds left on 4th-and-5, and Auburn muffed the punt, though the ball went out of bounds.

Coleman finished with 5 catches for 43 yards. He was understandably heartbroken after that.

Coleman, a sophomore receiver, has 57 catches for 725 yards and 5 touchdowns this season, plus that fumble.

.

