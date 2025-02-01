 Skip to main content
Bill Belichick winning over UNC students with legendary gesture

February 1, 2025
by Dan Benton
Bill Belichick addressing the media

On Saturday night, two fierce rivals will clash when the North Carolina Tar Heels visit the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. And incoming North Carolina football coach, Bill Belichick, sees it as an opportunity to endear himself to the campus.

Students who don’t make the trek to Durham will be blessed with free pizza courtesy of Belichick. The boxes will be delivered right to the front door of the fraternity chapters — or at least one of them anyway.

“Our plan is to deliver the pizzas on behalf of Coach Belichick to your house,” North Carolina’s Director of Football Operations Alec Kerr wrote in the leaked email.

Belichick is no stranger to fraternities. While attending Wesleyan University in the 1970s, he was a member of the Chi Psi fraternity. Needless to say, with recruiting likely in mind, Belichick knows the power of some free pizza.

A legendary move by a legendary coach.