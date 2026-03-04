Jason Witten’s son announces his college decision

Longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is now a tight ends coach for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Now, Witten’s son, Cooper, is following him to Norman as he committed to Oklahoma on Tuesday. Cooper Witten is a linebacker in the Class of 2027, and he picked Oklahoma over Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Georgia.

Cooper played for his dad, who was the head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, and now both Wittens will be going to Norman.

Jason Witten was hired as the new tight ends coach for the Sooners in January, but he played college football at Tennessee before becoming a star for the Cowboys.

Cooper is the No. 2 outside linebacker in the 2027 recruiting class, according to ESPN, and the No. 30 overall player in the cycle, so it is a solid get for Oklahoma.

Four-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett, who is at No. 27 on ESPN’s list, is also committed to Oklahoma.

Since Brent Venables became the new head coach at Oklahoma following Lincoln Riley’s departure, the Sooners have gone 32-20 with two 6-7 seasons and two 10-3 seasons.

Oklahoma is trending in the right direction, however, as the Sooners earned a No. 8 seed in the College Football Playoff before losing to No. 9 seed Alabama 34-24.

And, the addition of Witten as part of a talented 2027 class shows the future is bright in Norman.