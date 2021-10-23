Video: Bill Walton’s ‘College GameDay’ appearance was hilariously perfect

With ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveling to UCLA for Saturday’s game against Oregon, they simply had to bring in Bill Walton as the celebrity guest picker. It was a decision that absolutely did not disappoint, either.

Walton brought his A-game in his appearance on the set, embracing his role as a college football picker by getting into his “stance” and going to “smack some of these guys around.”

Bill Walton is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/WRRoNBoE5r — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

Walton injected his peculiarities into basically the entire segment. That included him interrupting the picks for Oklahoma State-Iowa State to ask what a “poke” was.

The topper came at the end, however. Walton predictably picked UCLA to beat Oregon. So too did Lee Corso, spurning the Oregon mascot and putting on a bear head. That earned him a kiss from Walton.

Just a masterpiece of television. Walton should be the guest picker every week.

Any time you put Walton in front of a camera, greatness tends to follow. We’ll see if he brings the Bruins good luck on Saturday afternoon.