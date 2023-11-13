 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 13, 2023

Former Michigan coach to retire at end of season

November 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
A Michigan Wolverines helmet

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke is calling it a career.

Hoke announced Monday that he will retire as the head coach at San Diego State at the end of the season. Hoke, who just turned 65 earlier this month, is in his fourth season as head coach of the Aztecs.

Hoke is best remembered for his unsuccessful stint at Michigan, his alma mater. After a hugely successful first season in 2011, his record regressed every year until he was fired after a 5-7 campaign in 2014 and ultimately replaced by Jim Harbaugh. His career also includes a successful stint at Ball State, and he boasts a 104-90 overall record. His retirement should allow him to eat his preferred pregame meal whenever he wants to.

The Aztecs are 3-6 this season, but went 12-2 as recently as 2021. It should be a decently attractive job, especially if a potential conference switch may be on the table.

Article Tags

Brady Hoke
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus