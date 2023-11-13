Former Michigan coach to retire at end of season

Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke is calling it a career.

Hoke announced Monday that he will retire as the head coach at San Diego State at the end of the season. Hoke, who just turned 65 earlier this month, is in his fourth season as head coach of the Aztecs.

Hoke is best remembered for his unsuccessful stint at Michigan, his alma mater. After a hugely successful first season in 2011, his record regressed every year until he was fired after a 5-7 campaign in 2014 and ultimately replaced by Jim Harbaugh. His career also includes a successful stint at Ball State, and he boasts a 104-90 overall record. His retirement should allow him to eat his preferred pregame meal whenever he wants to.

The Aztecs are 3-6 this season, but went 12-2 as recently as 2021. It should be a decently attractive job, especially if a potential conference switch may be on the table.