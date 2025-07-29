Central Michigan facing NCAA discipline over Connor Stalions scandal

Central Michigan is facing NCAA discipline over their small role in the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal.

Central Michigan received a formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA in late June, according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press. This stems from Stalions’ unexplained appearance on the Chippewa sideline during a Sept. 1, 2023 game against Michigan State.

The school has 90 days to formally respond to the NCAA letter. In a statement to John Brice of Football Scoop, the school disputed the receipt of a formal NOI and said it was working toward a negotiated settlement with the NCAA.

The Central Michigan portion of the Stalions scandal was a particularly wild one, as the NCAA confirmed that he appeared on the Chippewas’ sideline in disguise during that 2023 game. It remains unclear how Stalions gained access to the sideline, but it was considered part of the in-person sign-stealing ring Stalions is said to have constructed on the Wolverines’ behalf.

It is unknown how severe Central Michigan’s punishment might be based on the NCAA’s findings. They will not be nearly as significant as the ones Michigan might face, but the Wolverines have sought to get out ahead of that with some self-imposed punishment.