Cincinnati Bearcats issue statement on claim from Brendan Sorsby’s agent

The drama involving Brendan Sorsby is not ending anytime soon.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback transferred to Texas Tech, but the two sides parted ways after a back-and-forth situation due to Sorsby’s gambling problems.

On Wednesday, Sorsby’s agent, Ron Slavin, said that Cincinnati was aware of Sorsby’s gambling problems. However, Cincinnati quickly issued a statement shutting that down.

Cincinnati athletics statement in response to assertions by Brendan Sorsby agent Ron Slavin about UC allegedly knowing that he was gambling while a Bearcat: pic.twitter.com/uo6rswTpsR — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) June 17, 2026

Here is what Sorsby’s agent said on Wednesday, via Griffin McVeigh of On3.

“If anybody should be questioned or catching heat, it should be Cincinnati,” Slavin said. “Because they knew for two years and never said anything or didn’t do anything about it. That’s the part of the story that gets lost.”

Slavin said that everybody at Texas Tech has been “very supportive” throughout the process.

“The people at Tech have been great, very supportive,” Slavin said. “Joey McGuire, I think, is one of the best human beings on the planet. A lot of head coaches are transactional. He is not. They didn’t do anything wrong here.”

The decision to part ways with Sorsby allows him to declare for the NFL Supplemental Draft in July. The expectation around league circles is that Sorsby will be selected in the draft, which would make him the first player chosen since 2019.