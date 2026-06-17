Brendan Sorsby’s ex-coach sends message to NFL teams ahead of Supplemental Draft

Former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is officially headed to the NFL’s Supplemental Draft in July.

Texas Tech and Sorsby parted ways after a series of trials and investigations that led to heavy criticism after he was granted an injunction to play following the NCAA’s initial eligibility ruling due to gambling on his own team’s games.

Sorsby is widely expected to go in the Supplemental Draft, and he would be the first player taken in it since 2019. With questions swirling about Sorsby, his former coach at Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield, had a message for teams inquiring about the quarterback.

“He’s very talented, has great size, can run, can throw,” Satterfield said, via ESPN.

Satterfield said every NFL team reached out previously when it looked like Sorsby was going to declare for the NFL Draft, although he decided to stay and transfer to Texas Tech.

Now, NFL scouts and GMs are calling Satterfield to ask about Sorsby, more from a “more on a personal level” after the news came out regarding the gambling.

Teams bidding on Sorsby in the Supplemental Draft do so using draft picks, and whoever has the highest bid lands Sorsby but forfeits that round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said teams view Sorsby as a first-round talent, but he projects to be given a second-round bid due to the events that have taken place.