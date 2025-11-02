Dabo Swinney joked about getting fired in front of his AD

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney decided to tempt fate Saturday after his team’s 46-45 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Clemson gave up a late touchdown and two-point conversion to Duke in defeat Saturday, dropping the team to 3-5 on the season. After the game, Swinney seemingly joked that the performance might get him fired, even acknowledging athletic director Graham Neff in the media room.

“I may get fired today. Graham’s sitting in the back there, so I don’t know. I can’t say I blame him,” Swinney said.

"I might get fired, today."



I followed up with @ClemsonFB Coach Dabo Swinney about his comments concerning his Tigers future. pic.twitter.com/t6M9YOtTe8 — Carmine Gemei (@CarmineGemei) November 1, 2025

Swinney laughed off a question about whether he was legitimately concerned for his job, suggesting the comment was made in jest. He has indicated full confidence in himself to turn the program around, and earlier in the season, he more or less dared the school to fire him if they did not want to win.

Things have not improved much for the Tigers since then. Swinney most certainly cares, as shown by how angry he was during Saturday’s loss. However, this was the fourth-ranked team in preseason, and there is a pattern of underachievement building at Clemson. This might not want to be something Swinney casually jokes about.