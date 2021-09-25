Drew Pyne wears No. 10 as tribute to former Notre Dame star

Drew Pyne came on and helped lead Notre Dame to a big road win over Wisconsin on Saturday. He stepped in at quarterback after Jack Coan got hurt and played well.

Pyne went 6/8 for 81 yards and a touchdown that put Notre Dame up 24-13 in the fourth quarter at Madison. They turned the game into a laugher with a pair of late-game pick-sixes to win 41-13.

Pyne is a freshman and former top recruit out of New Canaan, Conn. He is also a big fan of former Notre Dame star quarterback Brady Quinn, which inspired his jersey number choice of 10.

Quinn played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2003-2006. The FOX broadcaster was a top-five Heisman Trophy finisher in 2005 and 2006 and later became a first-round pick with the Cleveland Browns. He was also on hand to witness the big win while working for FOX.

Quinn told FOX’s Jenny Taft that Pyne wears jersey No. 10 because of him. Their families apparently had a relationship prior to Pyne going to South Bend.

Quinn was loving it after Pyne threw the big touchdown pass:

Pat Connaughton et Brady Quinn pic.twitter.com/PZhtYgiHlt — Notre Dame France ⁠ (@ND_france) September 25, 2021

Pyne did Quinn proud on Saturday, that’s for sure.