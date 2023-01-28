HBCU rescinds scholarship offer to QB recruit who rapped N-word

A historically black college has rescinded the scholarship offer the football program made to an infamous recruit.

Marcus Stokes is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and was committed previously to Florida. But they dropped him after he released a video where he was seen using the N-word while rapping along to a song in the car.

Once a popular recruit, recruiting matters cooled off for the Ponte Vedra Beach-based quarterback after the video drew attention. However, Stokes was proud to share on Tuesday that he had received an offer from Albany State, a Division II HBCU in Georgia.

The offer did not last long.

Albany State head coach Quinn Gray issued an apology Friday for offering the scholarship to Stokes. He said the school’s president came down on him.

UPDATE: Albany State Coach Quinn Gray apologizes for offering Marcus Stokes, the QB who lost his scholarship offer after saying the N-Word in a video.⁰⁰The apology issued doesn’t mention Marcus Stokes by name. The apology is below pic.twitter.com/xh5jgJVgv5 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 27, 2023

“Let me start with a humble apology. An apology for not honoring the tradition and history of ASU and for letting many of you down,” Gray said in his statement.

“I didn’t uphold the Ramily standard that I know you expect. Please know that my decision to speak with a student that did not meet your expectations was unacceptable. I only wanted the best for our team, athletes, and institution when I invited the student to visit ASU. As I say to our players, ‘there is a consequence to every action.’ The consequences of my actions brought pain to our University. I was trying to help a student get back in competition, and in my haste, I did not consider the impact the decision would have on all of you. Frankly, it wasn’t my place to use ASU as the platform for redemption in this case. I regret that I used flawed judgment. If given the opportunity, I will do better.

“ASU expects excellence. The president has made it clear that my actions did not meet that standard. It was never my intent to misrepresent what ASU stands for nor to ignore the rich history of this institution. I am fully committed to the University’s mission of supporting academic excellence and student success.

“Being accepted into the Ramily is something that you have to earn. The Ramily embodies the spirit, authenticity, and love forged from the toil of giants before me. My actions caused you to question my commitment to our institution and our ancestors. As the consequences go, I hope to find a way back into the Ramily. Without a doubt, I will be all in. Go Rams,” the statement said.

Even though Albany State rescinded its offer to Stokes, the high school senior seems to still have some other options.

Another HBCU, Alabama A&M, apparently offered Stokes a scholarship.

Stokes also has received a scholarship offer from West Florida.