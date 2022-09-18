 Skip to main content
Report: Herm Edwards fired by Arizona State

September 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
The Arizona State Sun Devils are finally pulling the plug on the Herm Edwards experiment.

Arizona State players are being informed that Edwards has been relieved of his head coaching duties, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Edwards has been on the hot seat for some time. When he was hired in 2017, the expectation was that he would have the program challenging for Pac-12 titles. The Sun Devils have not come particularly close to achieving that during his tenure, as shown by his 26-20 overall record. Saturday’s shocking loss to Eastern Michigan was the last straw, though even some associated with the program were ready to move on in 2021.

Arizona State is also facing an NCAA investigation over alleged recruiting violations during the 2020 season. That certainly did not help Edwards’ cause, and was one reason why Edwards was thought to be on the hot seat last year.

