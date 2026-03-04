Legendary coach Lou Holtz has died at age 89

Legendary former college football coach Lou Holtz has died at the age of 89.

Holtz’s family shared the news of the coach’s death on Wednesday, saying he died in Orlando, Fla., surrounded by his family. They even sent a statement through his X profile, and the same statement was distributed to Notre Dame’s football social media accounts.

“Louis Leo ‘Lou’ Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family,” the statement began. “Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics.

“Over a remarkable five‑decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service.

“Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great‑grandchildren.

“Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized.”

Holtz also coached one season in the NFL when his New York Jets went 3-10, and he resigned with one week left in the season. Holtz recognized that his calling was as a college coach. He is best known for his run as Notre Dame’s coach from 1986-1996, when the team went 100-30-2. From 1988-1993, the Irish went 64-9-1 under him and won a national championship.

Holtz was inducted into the College Football Fame as part of the class of 2008.

