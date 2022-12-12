Report: Jackson State close to naming Deion Sanders replacement

As Deion Sanders begins to make his mark at Colorado, his former school is trying to find a way to maintain at least some of what he built.

T.C. Taylor, Jackson State’s wide receivers coach, is expected to be formally named head coach to replace Sanders, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Taylor, a Jackson State alumnus, had Sanders’ public endorsement as successor in the position.

Taylor predates Sanders’ arrival at Jackson State by a year, having been there since 2019. He was a key part of Sanders’ staff, even though Coach Prime apparently was not in love with Taylor’s playcalling.

Taylor’s task will be to retain as many players and staff as possible after Sanders’ exit. It will likely be impossible to keep some players, but the program will no doubt want to retain a foundation.