 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 12, 2022

Report: Jackson State close to naming Deion Sanders replacement

December 12, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Deion Sanders in a hat

Jackson State University coach Deion Sanders heads into the locker room after pregame warmups with the Tigers before JSU s nonconference battle against longtime rival Southern University at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., Saturday, April 3, 2021. Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

As Deion Sanders begins to make his mark at Colorado, his former school is trying to find a way to maintain at least some of what he built.

T.C. Taylor, Jackson State’s wide receivers coach, is expected to be formally named head coach to replace Sanders, according to John Brice of FootballScoop. Taylor, a Jackson State alumnus, had Sanders’ public endorsement as successor in the position.

Taylor predates Sanders’ arrival at Jackson State by a year, having been there since 2019. He was a key part of Sanders’ staff, even though Coach Prime apparently was not in love with Taylor’s playcalling.

Taylor’s task will be to retain as many players and staff as possible after Sanders’ exit. It will likely be impossible to keep some players, but the program will no doubt want to retain a foundation.

Article Tags

Jackson State footballT.C. Taylor
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus