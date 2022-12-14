Jim Harbaugh helped with the chores at recruit’s home

Jim Harbaugh has been the head coach at Michigan for eight seasons, and he is no less enthusiastic about recruiting than when he started.

Harbaugh has his Wolverines at 13-0 and No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They are getting ready for their semifinal playoff game against TCU on December 31. In the meantime, Harbaugh is doing some recruiting.

Over the weekend, Harbaugh had a visit at the home of 3-star wide receiver recruit Semaj Morgan. Morgan’s mother shared a few photos over Twitter from Harbaugh’s visit, which showed the Wolverines head coach washing dishes.

At the Morgan household…you have to pull your weight!!!! @CoachJim4UM definitely pulled him. Thanks Coach for coming out we really enjoyed you!!! You are truly and amazing guy!!! pic.twitter.com/fi9FdPieaQ — Erika Morgan (@Erika_Morgan_TS) December 11, 2022

Erika Morgan said that Harbaugh asked to help with the dishes.

The gesture seemed to go over well, as Erika Morgan said Harbaugh was “awesome” and “the best.”

Morgan and another West Bloomfield High School teammate are part of the Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class.