Jim Harbaugh got paid good money for a Downy commercial

Jim Harbaugh already makes millions as the head coach at Michigan, though he did agree to a pay cut recently. Beyond just the money he made from the school, he also made some money on an endorsement deal. Good money.

Sportico published a story about how much numerous college coaches were making in additional compensation. In the article, they brought up that Harbaugh was paid $250,000 to appear in a Downey Wrinkle Guard commercial.

Harbaugh was wearing his usual khaki pants in the commercial and asked “Do you think you can keep these khakis wrinkle-free all season?”

For that, he pocketed a quarter-million dollars. Good work if you can get it.

The full story shares other examples of gigs coaches secured and how much income they reported for the deals. The $250,000 for the Harbaugh commercial was on the high end. Maybe it’s just pay back for all that Harbaugh’s khaki pant-wearing has done for the industry.