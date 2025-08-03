Jordon Hudson reacts to Mary Kay Cabot roasting her and Bill Belichick

Longtime NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently became the latest person to crack a joke about Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, and it would appear Hudson did not find it humorous.

Cabot has been covering the Cleveland Browns since 1991, which is the first year Belichick became the head coach of the team. Cabot was recognized by the Football Writers Association with the Bill Nunn Memorial Award on Friday night. During her speech, she recalled how Belichick used to “call and yell at me” if she wrote something the legendary coach did not like.

Cabot then dropped a great one-liner.

“Now I totally understand why Bill gave such a hard time,” she said. “I was 28 (years old) at the time and he just couldn’t relate to a woman that old.”

The joke was a reference to the age gap between Belichick and Hudson. Belichick is 73 and Hudson is 24.

Hudson was not amused. We know that because she reposted the following reaction to Cabot’s joke:

Not much of a "laugh."



No wonder so many have contempt for the media, especially those who want to be the story rather than roprt on the story. — Jo Yan (@fini_en) August 2, 2025

Keep in mind that Hudson once cracked a cringeworthy joke about Belichick’s age, so it is not as if she has ignored the elephant in the room altogether.

The attention on Belichick’s relationship with Hudson has died down a bit as the six-time Super Bowl champion’s first season as the head coach at North Carolina approaches. It was almost as if Hudson was pulling the strings with everything Belichick did at one point.

Hudson seems to have faded out of the public spotlight a bit, but she made her stance on Cabot’s joke pretty clear.