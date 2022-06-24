Kevin Durant reacts to Arch Manning commitment

Arch Manning announced his highly anticipated college commitment to the University of Texas, and former Texas basketball standout Kevin Durant appears to be pleased with Manning’s decision.

Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2023, shared the news Thursday on social media. Durant took to Twitter to share a brief message for the newest Longhorn shortly after.

“Let’s get it Arch,” Durant wrote.

Let’s get it Arch https://t.co/bXtdPtjF6k — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 23, 2022

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie Manning, is expected to be the family’s next great quarterback.

Durant played one season at Texas from 2006-2007 before being drafted by the Seattle Supersonics in 2007. KD was one of the best players in the country. In 35 collegiate games, he averaged the fourth-most points per game in all of college basketball (25.8), and scored the third-most points (903). He also averaged the fourth-most rebounds per game (11.1), made the third-most field goals in the sport (306) and shot 47.3 percent from the field. Durant swept the National Player of the Year awards as well.

Durant led Texas to a 25-10 record and a third-place finish in the Big 12. The Longhorns lost to USC in the second round of the 2007 NCAA Tournament as a four seed. Texas fans are hoping Arch becomes just as much of a standout, but with more postseason success.