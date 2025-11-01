Lane Kiffin confronted Tim Tebow for picking against Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is not shy about trolling the media, even to their faces.

Kiffin was a guest on “SEC Nation” Saturday and confronted the panel, including analyst Tim Tebow, for picking the Oklahoma Sooners to beat Ole Miss last Saturday. Kiffin had even posted a callout earlier in the week on his X account.

In an interview Saturday, Kiffin said he would be watching their picks closely this week.

“Our whole team is getting ready to watch and hoping that you all pick against us,” Kiffin told them.

Tebow defended himself by pointing out that he had wrongly picked Ole Miss to beat Georgia in what turned out to be a 43-35 Ole Miss win two weeks ago, but received no credit for it. Kiffin still wasn’t giving it to him.

“You were right. We did beat them. We just didn’t play the last quarter,” Kiffin replied.

Kiffin will even trash-talk opposing players when his team backs up his confidence. Calling out Tebow is nothing.

Kiffin’s Rebels are heavily favored in Saturday’s home game against South Carolina. He probably won’t be able to use the disrespect narrative for that one.