Lane Kiffin humorously one-ups Hugh Freeze

Lane Kiffin cannot help but stir the pot a bit, especially when it comes to one of his predecessors at Ole Miss.

On Tuesday, Liberty coach Hugh Freeze posted a picture of himself on social media showing off a rather impressive fish he caught. That wasn’t enough to impress Kiffin, who responded to the post with an impressive flex of his own.

Point to Lane on this one.

There’s a fun little underlying rivalry going on here. Freeze coached Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016 before resigning amid a series of scandals. He took the Liberty job in 2019 and has made them quite successful. The two teams faced off in 2021, a game in which Ole Miss made things a bit personal on social media after winning. This is a lot less mean-spirited, and Kiffin is just having a lot of fun.

Photo: Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports