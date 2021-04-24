LSU banning Derrius Guice and erasing stats from school records

LSU is trying to clean up its athletics program, and it’s starting by taking strong action against former running back Derrius Guice.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, LSU intends to ban Guice indefinitely from associating with the school’s athletic program. In addition, LSU intends to remove Guice from the school’s record books.

Guice was accused of rape in two separate instances as a freshman. The allegations were not investigated by LSU despite claims that multiple members of the coaching staff were aware of them. Guice later faced three allegations of domestic violence in 2020, which essentially ended his NFL career.

Guice ranks fifth in LSU history with 3,074 career rushing yards and is tied for seventh with 29 career rushing touchdowns. He also has two of LSU’s top ten single-season rushing tallies. His 285-yard game against Texas A&M in 2016 represents the school’s single-game rushing record, and he holds three of the top four rushing games in school history. LSU intends to wipe all of that from its records.

The moves are part of LSU’s effort to make major changes in light of an internal investigation that found a number of failures on the school’s part in reporting and investigating allegations relating to members of the athletic program. That included former coach Les Miles, and it ultimately cost him his job at Kansas.