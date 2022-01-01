Video: Luke Fickell has emotional response after Cincinnati loss

Despite Friday’s loss in the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell could hold his head high.

Fickell was clearly emotional after his team’s 27-6 defeat against Alabama on Friday. That was especially true when reflecting on the contributions of his seniors, whom he credited for building the program into a playoff-caliber outfit.

At one point, his voice cracked when talking about how he would take the time to recognize how far his players had taken the school.

Emotional Luke Fickell: "Take a few deep breaths tonight and realize where these guys have taken us." #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/SZubb26la2 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 1, 2022

Fickell has understandably attracted a lot of interest from other schools. He has taken a very level-headed approach to that, and ultimately he does not sound like someone who is in a rush to leave. This seems to serve as evidence that he would be quite happy to remain with Cincinnati and continue to build the program. It’s also easy to see why players are going to want to play for him no matter where he is.

Photo: Sep 4, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell stands with his team prior to the game against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports