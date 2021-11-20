 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same Mel Tucker joke after awful first quarter

November 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mel Tucker before a game

The Michigan State Spartans got off to a truly awful start against Ohio State on Saturday, and it was open season on head coach Mel Tucker as a result.

The Spartans fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter at the Horseshoe in what was billed as a huge showdown that could decide the Big Ten East title. It also came on the heels of reports indicating Tucker is poised to sign a huge contract to remain at Michigan State and fend off interest from other schools.

Ohio State surged to a 21-0 lead, posting over 200 yards of total offense in one quarter. In light of the reports about Tucker’s new contract, plenty of people had jokes.

To be clear, Tucker isn’t suddenly a bad coach because of a bad performance against a great team. That said, the timing isn’t exactly ideal.

Maybe Tucker can take some lessons on dealing with adversity from a member of Ohio State’s coaching staff.

Photo: Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

