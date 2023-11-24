Mississippi State coach explains why he rode ATV onto field for Egg Bowl

Mississippi State interim head coach Greg Knox tookthe field in style before his team’s rivalry game against Ole Miss.

Knox was seen revving up the engine of an ATV in the tunnel before the Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. on Thursday night.

Why are you bringing this team out on this 4 Wheeler?? “This is about handling adversity, this is a life lesson” – Words to live by. pic.twitter.com/8HczzfuHxu — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 24, 2023

Knox was asked to explain the meaning behind the four-wheeler. The 60-year-old called it the embodiment of a “life lesson.”

“This is about handling adversity,” said Knox. “Opposition. When you face things that’s tough in life, this is a life lesson. This is what we’ve learned in the 11 days that I’ve been here. This is a life lesson!”

Knox kept his answer equal parts vague and motivational. But there’s a deeper meaning to the moment that he probably just didn’t have time to get into.

Knox told the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger’s Stefan Krajisnik that the four-wheeler was to pay homage to former Tennessee player Inky Johnson, who was partially paralyzed following an ATV accident in 2006.

Knox showed the Mississippi State players a motivational video of Johnson speaking about his accident.

Knox took over for former head coach Zach Arnett after the latter was fired earlier this month. Mississippi State won its first game under Knox, a 41-20 victory over Southern Miss.

The ATV moment, however, did not motivate Mississippi State enough to upset Ole Miss. The Bulldogs lost 17-7 against the Rebels.