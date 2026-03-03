Clemson is set to hire a former NFL interim head coach

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers football program are adding some NFL experience to the coaching staff.

On Monday, a report surfaced that Clemson is set to hire former Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia as the new special teams coordinator.

News: Clemson has announced a board of trustees compensation committee meeting for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., where AD Graham Neff will present a football coach compensation item for approval. Tigers are reportedly hiring Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 2, 2026

Bisaccia was the Raiders’ interim head coach in 2021 after Jon Gruden was fired. Bisaccia went 7-5 in the regular season and took the Raiders to the playoffs.

Bisaccia was then hired by the Packers as the special teams coordinator in 2022 and added the Assistant head coach title in 2023.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst mentioned “other opportunities” for Bisaccia as a reason for him stepping down from Green Bay, and he is now headed to Clemson in the same DC role.

Bisaccia has been an NFL coach since 2007, but he spent time with several college programs before that, including South Carolina, Ole Miss and Clemson. He was the running backs coach & special teams coach at Clemson from 1994 through 1998.

The Packers hired Cam Achord as their new special teams coordinator after Bisaccia’s departure.